PML N to defeat PPP, PTI in next election: Tallal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Member National Assembly (MNA) of

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N), Tallal Chaudhry Thursday said

PML N will defeat PPP and PTI in next general election on the basis of its outstanding performance.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court after the Panama

Papers case hearing, the MNA said that Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) could not achieve its desired objective from Panama Papers case on the basis of false allegations.

He said the PTI had not even produced a single evidence

before the apex court. “It was PML (N) that has produced all documents before the court and more will be submitted if needed.”

He said PTI’s Jahangir Tareen has his own property and

accounts in the names of his servants.

Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen challenged the references

against them in Election Commission on the basis of maintainability and jurisdiction, he added.

The counsel of Sharif family proved before the Supreme Court

that no tax evasion, money laundering and concealment of assets was done by the Sharif family, Tallal said.

He said the counsel had submitted the tax returns and relevant

documents explaining the money trail of the businesses.”Now PTI was focusing on Prime Minister’s speech as otherwise they have failed to produce any evidence in Panama Papers case.”

Commenting on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chief Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari, Tallal advised him to remove “Zardari” from his

name. “Then he will be able to talk about corruption. It was so amazing that Bilawal was talking against corruption.”

He asked the PTI and PPP leadership to avoid derogatory and

vulgar language and prove themselves as national leaders.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development

(CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, said PTI leaders were pressurizing the courts since start of the hearing and even before the case.

MNA Syed Ashiq Hussain said, “If PTI continues wrongly defaming

our leadership then we have also forums to inform people about real facts of the PTI leadership.”

MNA Maiza Hameed said PTI was using wrong tactics to defame

PML N leadership as they were behind the fake report used in media.