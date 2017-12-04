PML-N to continue work for welfare, economic progress, democracy: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Minister for Defence, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N) government would continue work for public welfare, economic progress and democracy in the country.

PML-N under the dynamic leadership and vision of Nawaz Sharif had addressed the challenges of terrorism and energy, he said talking to a news channel.

The present government had restored peace in Karachi, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa through operation Zarb-e-Azb, he said.

The operation Raddul Fasaad would completely eradicate the menace of terrorism in the country, he added.

The present government would complete its constitutional tenure, he said, adding the next election would be conducted in free and transparent manner.

To a question regarding US relations, he said focus would be given to rebuilding trust. Pakistan had given a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism and would take steps against the terrorists on the provision of actionable intelligence, he added.

To another question, he said effective policing on both sides of Pak-Afghan border would help resolve the problems.

He said Pakistan would not accept any security role of India in the region.

To a question, he said the PML-N was fully united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif,

adding the party would contest the 2018 elections on the basis of performance.

He said political stability was imperative for increasing employment, business and prosperity in Pakistan.