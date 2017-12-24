PML-N to continue struggle for supremacy of democracy: Hashmi

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Senior PML-N leader Javaid Hashmi

said on Sunday that nomination of Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif for the candidature of next prime minister

was a wise decision of the party leadership.

He was addressing the seminar organised to pay tribute

to Khawaja Rafique Shaheed, a prominent Muslim League worker

and father of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held

here at Alhamra Hall.

He urged the party workers to support Shehbaz Sharif

for the betterment of democracy and the country.

He said the PML-N would continue its struggle for the

supremacy of parliament and democracy.

He paid homage to Khawaja Rafique for his services and

sacrifices for democracy and said that he would be remembered

forever.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal,

Provincial Minister Zaeem Qadri, MQM Pakistan leader Khalid

Maqbool Siddiqui, senior journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami

and others also spoke on the occasion.