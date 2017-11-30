PML-N to contest next election on basis of performance: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), will contest next general election in 2018, on basis of performance.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the popular leader of the country.

PML-N government under the vision of the former prime minister, had made efforts for resolving the issues of terrorism and energy,he said while talking to a private news channel.

The peace had been restored in Karachi areas due to the steps taken by the present government, he said.

The world had acknowledged the rising economy and peaceful environment in Pakistan.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor like projects was emerged due to the policies of the present government,

he said.

To a question about Faizabad sit-in, Talal Chaudhry said that the situation was not good for the country.

He said that the PML-N had always respected the judiciary and worked for the supremacy of the rule of law.

To another question about calling Army for settling the issues, he said Army was also a national institution

working for the country.