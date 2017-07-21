PML-N to contest 2018 elections under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership: Asif

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

party would contest the next general elections under the leadership

of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would win the next

elections with thumping majority, he said while talking to a

private news channel.

The entire party was standing behind Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Commenting on the Panama case, he said, “We have full

confidence in the apex court and the PML-N will be victorious in

the case.”

To a question, he said, “With the passage of time, political

parties had gained maturity and strengthened.”