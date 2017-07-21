ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja
Muhammad Asif on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
party would contest the next general elections under the leadership
of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would win the next
elections with thumping majority, he said while talking to a
private news channel.
The entire party was standing behind Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said.
Commenting on the Panama case, he said, “We have full
confidence in the apex court and the PML-N will be victorious in
the case.”
To a question, he said, “With the passage of time, political
parties had gained maturity and strengthened.”
PML-N to contest 2018 elections under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership: Asif
