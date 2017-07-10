PML-N to come out clear from Panama paper case: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Minister of State for Water and

Power, Abid Sher Ali Monday said the report of Joint Investigation

Team (JIT) was unacceptable till the reservations of defendants be

addressed.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he observed that his party

leadership would come out clear from the Panama papers case as the

same allegations couldn’t be proved against them during various

investigations in past.

He was of the view that Qatri Prince’s statement should be recorded to make the

report credible.

Pakistan Awami Muslim League’s chief Sheikh Rashid, the

minister demanded, should also be summoned in the court as he has been

witnessed projecting court decisions on TV channels.

He further maintained that the nation was observing the whole episode that how a

family was being targeted.

The people of Pakistan had shown confidence on his party leadership by

electing them and it was not being digested by the political rivals, he added.