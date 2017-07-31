PML-N to come into power in 2018 elections: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Musadik Malik on Monday claimed to win

the next general elections with thumping majority of the people of

this country.

“No one can stop PML-N to come into power again, ” he said

while talking to PTV.

He said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), always played

negative politics and used derogatory language against the

representatives of the national institutions.

He said that PTI cannot win the next elections through

votes.

He said that PTI could not streamline the affairs of the

province of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Dr Musadik Malik said that PTI should not avoid to face the

courts in foreign funding case.

To a question about political career of Nawaz Sharif,

he said that PML-N lives in the hearts of the people.