PML-N to come into power in 2018 elections: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim
League – Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Musadik Malik has claimed to win
the next general elections with thumping majority.
“No one can stop PML-N to come into power again, ” he said
while talking to a news channel.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), always played
negative politics and used derogatory language against the
representatives of the national institutions.
He said the PTI cannot win the next elections through
votes.
He said the PTI could not streamline the affairs of the
province of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.
Dr Musadik Malik said the PTI should not avoid to face the
courts in foreign funding case.
To a question about political career of Nawaz Sharif,
he said the PML-N lived in the hearts of the people.
