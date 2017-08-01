PML-N to come into power in 2018 elections: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim

League – Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Musadik Malik has claimed to win

the next general elections with thumping majority.

“No one can stop PML-N to come into power again, ” he said

while talking to a news channel.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), always played

negative politics and used derogatory language against the

representatives of the national institutions.

He said the PTI cannot win the next elections through

votes.

He said the PTI could not streamline the affairs of the

province of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Dr Musadik Malik said the PTI should not avoid to face the

courts in foreign funding case.

To a question about political career of Nawaz Sharif,

he said the PML-N lived in the hearts of the people.