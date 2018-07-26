PML-N to challenge election results

RAWALPINDI, Jul 26 (APP):The Pakistan Muslim League N has decided to challenge the election results of national and provincial assemblies’

constituencies alleging rigging and irregularities were done in the general election.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday Senator Ch Tanvir Ali Khan said that after collecting evidence of irregularities and rigging ,PML N will challenge it in election tribunals ,adding biometric verification of the NA -62 results would also be carried out.

He alleged that the delay of more than ten hours in the announcement of results pointed to manipulation of results, in NA-61,NA 62 and on provincial assembly seats.

PML N city president Sardar Naseem , and candidates of national and provincial assemblies, who lost

elections were present on the occasion.