PML-N to bring mega reforms for ensuring supremacy of vote, rule of law:Talal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), will bring mega reforms agenda for ensuring supremacy of vote and rule of law.

A campaign would be launched to create awareness among masses about supremacy of vote and rule of law, he said talking to a private news channel.

Improving the system would help benefit the common man, he said.

“We will ask for vote from masses to bring mega reforms after coming into power in 2018 elections,” he said.

To a question about the Army Chief’s briefing, he said “We have acknowledged the step.”