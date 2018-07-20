PML-N to achieve success on July 25: Shehbaz Sharif

FAISALABAD, July 20 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed the PML-N would achieve success on July 25 on the basis of its performance.

Addressing a public meeting outside Al-Fateh Sports Complex Saleemi Chowk here, he said that under the leadership of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML-N government overcome energy crisis, constructed motorways and launched China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The PML-N government had also credit to make Pakistan an atomic power, he added.

He said that when PML-N came into power in 2013, the country was facing severe load shedding and menace of terrorism, but the government eliminated terrorists’ network and restored peace in the country.

The PML-N government established hospitals, universities, colleges, and completed mega development projects, he said and added, “We have also initiated power projects and added 11000 megawatt electricity into the national grid.”

Criticizing PTI chief Imran Khan, he alleged that PTI government failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). Imran Khan was telling lies and befooling the masses as under his government, KPK was ruined and pushed backward, he said.

He claimed the PML-N government brought game changer CPEC in the country and it would also save Pakistan from corrupt elements.

He claimed the PML-N government had established medical university in Faisalabad, constructed express way and road network in rural areas with billions of rupees, adding, “We have also provided subsidy on fertilizer in addition to cheap electricity and interest free loans to the farmers.”

He said that students had been provided educational scholarships worth Rs 17 billion under Punjab Education Endowment Fund. “We have also established Danish schools and hospitals besides provision of quality treatment and free medicines,” he added.

He claimed that Faisalabad was a citadel of PML-N and its people would vote and support PML-N on July 25.

He pledged the PML-N, after coming into power, would bring Pakistan at par with Turkey and Malaysia in terms with development.

“We will also eliminate poverty and unemployment besides construction of dams and water reservoirs,” he said and announced to establish an IT university at Old Sabzi Mandi site Faisalabad in addition to launch Metro Bus Service in this metropolis during first year of his next government.

He pledged that provision of subsidized fertilizer and cheap electricity along with interest free loans to farmers would continue if he was provided opportunity in General Election 2018.

“We have served the people with honesty and dedication,” he said and asked the people to vote for the PML-N for continuity of development pace in the country.

Local PML-N leaders and candidates including former ministers Rana Sana Ullah, Abid Sher Ali, Hajji Akram Ansari, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Talal Badar Chaudhry, ex-parliamentarians Mian Abdul Mannan, Nawaz Malik, Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad, Rana Ali Abbas, Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Shehbaz Babar Gujjar and others were also present in the meeting.