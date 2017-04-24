PML-N to accept JIT’s report: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Monday said the government would accept the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama Papers case.

It was a fact that PML-N leadership had always accepted the decisions of the courts including formation of JIT regarding Panama Papers, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Supreme Court would supervise the JIT, adding the decision to constitute the JIT was taken by the court.

Talal Chaudhry said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had criticized the verdict of the apex court.