PML-N takes exemplary measrues to restore Karachi peace:Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government took exemplary measures to restore peace in Karachi.

All stakeholders were taken on board before launching operation in the mega city and Rangers were given special powers for the purpose, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said PML-N was most popular party with roots in the masses and majority of the people were with the PML-N and always voted it.

He said no corruption was proved against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case and he was disqualified for having a iqama.

The governor said fundamental right of a fair trial was not being provided to the Sharif family in cases against them.

He said the PML-N had never adopted policy of confrontation with national institutions and worked for supremacy of the law and the constitution. He said every one should be held accountable as nobody was above the law.

Muhammad Zubair said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan used to criticize national institutions and its heads but no action was initiated against him.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was performing his duties wonderfully and the opposition has nothing to criticize him.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was supreme leader of the PML-N and would continue to lead the party and the country.