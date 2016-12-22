PML-N supported PPP govt on national issues: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): PML-N Member of the National Assembly Talal Chaudhry Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had supported the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on national issues during its governemnt.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had learned a lot from its past and its present government was working for the speedy development and prosperity of the country and its people.

He said the PML-N candidates had won the assmebly constituencies which were grabbed by the PPP in the past.

He said the several corruption scandals were surfaced during 2008 to 2013 when the PPP was in the government.