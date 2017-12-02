PML-N struggling for supremacy of constitution: Saad

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique has said that the PML-N was struggling for the

supremacy of the constitution in the country.

He said this in a meeting with Punjab Law and Parliamentary

Affairs Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Punjab Minister for

Auqaf Syed Zaeem Qadri held at PR headquarters here on Saturday.

He said that former prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was political leader and guide of the PML-N.

He said that the target of the PML-N was rule of law and

constitution in the country and for this purpose all PML-N

members including Rana Sanaullah, Zaeem Qadri and others were

united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Saad said that millions of people politically support the

party and individuals joining or leaving the party did not make

any difference.

“Such experiments have been repeated several times in

the past, however, I suggest not to repeat it again as it

will not be beneficial for the nation,” he added.

Provincial Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on the

occasion that he believes in Allah and Rasool Ullah (SAWW)

and he visits Makkah and Madina every year.

He said that decision of his resignation would be made by

his leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, adding that such decision

could not be made by the individuals in the party.

“All Ulema and Mashaikh are respectable for me so any

matter should be resolved through dialogue,” he said.

He appreciated the PR Minister and said that Khawaja Saad

Rafique lead the PML-N in the dialogue with the party who had

made sit-in at the Mall Road and resolved the issue in a

better way.