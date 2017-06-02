PML-N struggled for restoration of judiciary: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry on Friday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) had struggled for the restoration of judiciary in

the country.

The PML-N always respected the courts and worked for

the supremacy of the national institutions, he said while talking

to a private news channel.

The party leadership had raised no objection on the formation

of joint investigation team (JIT) for probing the Panama Papers

issue, he said.

To a question regarding Nihal Hashmi, he said the PML-N

leadership took the notice of his irresponsible statement and

suspended his party membership.

To another question, he said the name of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in the Panama Papers. The

opposition parties did politics on the issue and involved the

prime minister in the matter, he added.