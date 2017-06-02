PML-N struggled for restoration of judiciary: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry on Friday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
(PML-N) had struggled for the restoration of judiciary in
the country.
The PML-N always respected the courts and worked for
the supremacy of the national institutions, he said while talking
to a private news channel.
The party leadership had raised no objection on the formation
of joint investigation team (JIT) for probing the Panama Papers
issue, he said.
To a question regarding Nihal Hashmi, he said the PML-N
leadership took the notice of his irresponsible statement and
suspended his party membership.
To another question, he said the name of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in the Panama Papers. The
opposition parties did politics on the issue and involved the
prime minister in the matter, he added.
