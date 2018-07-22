PML-N striving for democracy: Shehbaz

MULTAN, July 22 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the PML-N was striving for democracy in the country.

Addressing a public meeting, he claimed that his party making efforts for the sanctity of vote and that was why the people would vote for it on July 25 on the basis of its last government’s performance.

He said Nawaz Sharif conducted nuclear tests despite pressure and made the country an atomic power.

Shehbaz claimed that he would quit doing politics if corruption of even a single penny was proved against him.

He said the PML-N during its last government made record development projects. He quoted the example of Metro Bus Service projects in Punjab’s cities.

Crticising PTI chief Imran Khan, he alleged the Peshawar city had been dug out by the PTI government for the metro bus project, whose contract was given to a blacklisted company.

The PML-N served the South Punjab by completing different projects, including Lodhran-Khanewal Road, he claimed.

He claimed that if the PML-N came to power, it would develop the country like Turkey and Malaysia.