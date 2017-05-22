PML-N, Sharif family always respected national institutions: Talal Ch.

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry has said that PML-N and Sharif family have always respected national institutions.

He said Sharif family had conveyed its reservations about JIT to the Supreme Court but would not make its viewpoint public.

He said Nawaz Sharif did not seek legal rights for his daughter and sons who were living abroad like millions of Pakistanis.

He said Sharif family will ask for protection of all of its legal rights which were enjoyed by every Pakistani.

“There should not be one law for Sharif family and another law for other Pakistanis,” he added.