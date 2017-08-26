PML-N sets new records of public service: CM

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the PML-N had set new records

of public service during the last four and a quarter years as

the resources of the nation had been spent on education,

health and other social sectors in a transparent manner.

He said the PML-N government had achieved all targets to

a great extent and result-oriented measures had been taken to

improve living standard of poor people.

He expressed these views while talking to parliamentarians from various

districts who called on him.

Shehbaz Sharif said opportunities of standardized

education had been provided to children belonging to

resourceless families and all out measures would be taken to

bring about improvement in the living style of common man.

He said shortage of resources would not be allowed

to become an impediment in the way of provision of facilities

to people.

The chief minister said: “We are proceeding with true

sentiments of public service and the responsibility of service

to the masses will be discharged efficiently at any cost”.