PML-N says JIT report pack of lies, accuses Imran of being on Indian companies’ payroll

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Once again declaring the

joint investigation team’s (JIT) report as a pack of lies,

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz Wednesday returned fire on PTI

chief Imran Khan accusing him of getting monetary benefits

from Indian companies.

“Why to clamour on a report which has been declared

by the JIT as incomplete and inconclusive. Our opponents

should wait till Monday when we will postmortem this

report in the Supreme Court,” he said at a news

conference.

Daniyal Aziz cited some portions of the report as

an instance to support his argument and deny the

findings of JIT, and said when it would undergo the legal

process it would also be declared frivolous like Imran’s

petition.

He said the government had fulfilled its obligation

for mutual legal assistance but the companies abroad whom

the JIT had approached, gave nominal weight to the latter’s

requests.

Daniyal questioned as to why the report was left

inconclusive if the JIT had at all gathered the required

evidence. “Why is it an ongoing report and why was the 10th

volume sealed?”

He also mentioned some findings of the JIT about the

State Bank and the Gulf Steel and said it could not find

substantial evidence.

“The JIT tried to make a source report instead of

submitting its findings based on concrete evidence,” he

said, adding, “Which evidence this report carries. At

least Aitzaz Ahsan, Khursheed Shah and Jamat-e-Islami

leader should have read it properly.”

He said the JIT used beautiful words when it needed to

prove its calculations as right, but where it needed to draw

a conclusion, it left the matter ambiguous.

Daniyal said the JIT report left many questions

unanswered as it lacked verification of many facts

proving that “it was an inconclusive, engineered and

hollow report.”

“The JIT report has been basing on `Possibility One,

Possibility Two and Possibility Three.’ It spoiled

the nation’s money and time, leaving whole of the

nation in pang,” he added.

The PML-N leader said what to state about a

report which lacked essential evidence as it could not

even prove that Mayfair flats were owned by the Sharif

family even before 2006.

“The JIT report is just a trailer as the film has yet

to be screened and the people will start viewing it from

Monday.”

Even the documents received from Dubai were not

duly attested by the authorities concerned, so those

were not essential documents, he added.

He said the PML-N had categorically stated that the

prime minister neither owned any offshore company nor he

was a beneficiary of any such company.

“But, why Imran Khan is shying away from

submitting party funds details to the Election

Commission and money trail in the Supreme Court.”

“We know the national interest and have been

cooperating with JIT in national interest. But, why

nobody asks Imran Khan about wrapping up the Accountability

Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Daniyal also questioned as to why nobody was asking

that from where he (Imran) had been getting money. “But no

matter if nobody asks him, we are here to reveal.

“I say with authority that Imran Khan had been on

the payroll of Indian companies and received money from

them.”

He said Imran had been politicking during the last

four years by making corruption as his popular slogan

but failed to submit trail of the money received from

Jemaima for buying the Banigala property.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was a popular

national leader and could be won over with popular

vote not through the conspiracies and scripts. “We came

into power with the people’s support, not through an NRO

and will once again defeat those who are looking for

a back door to come into power.”

“You (Imran Khan) cannot come into power through

the JIT but by winning the masses support,” he stated.