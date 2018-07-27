PML (N) Saad Waseem wins NA-137 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim Leauge (N) candidate Saad Waseem won election from National Assembly constituency NA-137 Kasur-I by securing 121,207 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sardar Asif Ali Daula candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) stood second by getting 42,930 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) getting 33,717.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.91%.