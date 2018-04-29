PML-N rules in people’s hearts: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Apr 29 (APP)::Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) rules in the heart of

public due to its performance.

The performance of those who claim to bring changes and of making

new Pakistan is in front of everyone as these elements have betrayed

the people of KPK in the name of change.

No significant project was started in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

and now People have recognized these political exploits who rather than serving people have obstructed development process during last 5 years.

He said that in the elections of 2018, people will express their

views on the basis of performance only. Owing to the selfless public service and development projects, we will win the next elections, he hoped.

Shehbaz Sharif said that politics of PML-N was the politics of

public service and development of the nation as PML-N has served the

people generously in the last five years. He said that public service

was not possible only through hollow slogans, one has to go beyond

limit for it and we have moved forward our development projects

ensuring quality and standard despite of obstacles.

He said that baseless allegations of opponents have no value

before politics of public service.

Those involved in politics of denunciation, falsehood and hypocrisy

are true enemy of Pakistan and they are a guilty before nation as they

have wasted time of public by their sit-ins.

The CM further said that these elements had made people suffering

from darkness and difficulties so journey of public development was upsetting them.

These elements do not want Pakistan to progress and solve problems

of people likewise they have not left any stone unturned to falsify the destination of developed Pakistan. He thanked that with the grace of Allah Almighty, astute people of Pakistan has failed every conspiracy

of these defeated elements.

He said that the smart people have shown them miraculous evidence

vote on every occasion, and these defeated elements will fail in 2018 general elections.

“I owe my life to my people and I will serve the people as long

as I live and moreover added that ignoring the continual opposition

of these numbered elements”, he added.

The CM said that PML-N would continue its voyage of public service.