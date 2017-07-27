PML-N rivals to face befitting defeat in next elections: Safdar

MANSEHRA, July 27 (APP): President Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Youth Wing Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Safdar has said that political rivals of PML-N will face befitting defeat in next general elections as from Karachi to Khyber PML-N has won hearts of the people with people-friendly policies.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N here, he said connivers were trying to sabotage PML-N government and impede the development of the country but the Prime Minister believes that by serving the masses conspirators could be defeated.

Safdar said major part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) passes through Hazara region which would change the fate of the country and Hazara division.

He claimed that from 2018 to 2023 PML-N and its allies would form provincial and federal governments as masses have strong faith and believe in PML-N policies.

Talking about the traffic issues in Hazara division Safdar directed PML-N Mansehra, president Zaffar Mahmood to discuss the matter with chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) for the dualization of Karakoram Highway (KKH) to tackle the issue.