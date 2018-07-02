PML-N return to power thru public support: Hamza

LAHORE, Jul 02 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday the PML-N would return to power with the vote of masses.

Speaking to senior party leaders at the PML-N Model Town, he said, the past PML-N government during its five years tenure

had completed dozens of mega development projects in the country which, he said, was an ample proof of its selfless public service.

He said, the performance of PML-N government and PTI in KPK was very much before the people and they would decide which party served them and which not and wasted precious nation’s time through sit-ins and lock downs. He said that Lahore was citadel of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and those dreaming to conquer it, would face humiliating defeat in the general election. “July 25 will be the dooms day for our political antagonists,” he claimed.

He said, eliminating load-shedding from the country was great deed of the Nawaz government. Hamza said that holding fair, free and transparent polls was the responsibility of the caretaker set-up.