PML-N rendered service for national prosperity: CM

LAHORE, Nov 15 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said politics was no gimmickry but a selfless service to people.

He added that people had defeated the conjurers at every

front who made politics a victim of their tricks.

“The objectives of these political elements have remained

unsuccessful in the past nor will they succeed in future. The

elements indulged in spreading anarchy, falsehood and leveling of allegations have no concern for the public welfare,” he said.

The chief minister expressed these views while talking to elected representatives who called on him here.

He said the politicians who were devoid of public service had only wasted the precious time of the people. These elements

who erected obstacles in the journey of national development would have to be accountable for their negative behavior.

These tricksters would again face defeat in the general

elections of 2018 and the conscious people would reject the

negative politics of opponents of the development.

He said those demanding for early elections were unnerved

over the speedy development of the country. He inquired that

how the elements that had made the people disappointed in

their province were claiming about change and added that it

was unbecoming of such politicians to talk about making of

a new Pakistan.

He said the loot and plunder of former corrupt rulers

increased problems of the people as the poor nation was

looted through the plunder of national resources.

The chief minister said corruption, loot and nepotism

had become a story of the past in development projects. The

government had promoted transparency in development schemes

and the PML-N had rendered service for national prosperity.

“The services of the PML-N leadership are unforgettable

and targets of development have been achieved in

our government,” he added.

It was a historic achievement of the PML-N that it had

put the country on the road to development by getting rid

of the economic deficit, he said and added the pivot of the

strategy of the PML-N was welfare and prosperity of the masses,

the chief minister said

Those who called on the chief minister included MNAs

Chaudhry Khalid Javed Warraich, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti,

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang.