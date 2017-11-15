PML-N rendered service for national prosperity: CM

LAHORE, Nov 15 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said politics was no gimmickry but a selfless service to people.
He added that people had defeated the conjurers at every
front who made politics a victim of their tricks.
“The objectives of these political elements have remained
unsuccessful in the past nor will they succeed in future. The
elements indulged in spreading anarchy, falsehood and leveling of allegations have no concern for the public welfare,” he said.
The chief minister expressed these views while talking to elected representatives who called on him here.
He said the politicians who were devoid of public service had only wasted the precious time of the people. These elements
who erected obstacles in the journey of national development would have to be accountable for their negative behavior.
These tricksters would again face defeat in the general
elections of 2018 and the conscious people would reject the
negative politics of opponents of the development.
He said those demanding for early elections were unnerved
over the speedy development of the country. He inquired that
how the elements that had made the people disappointed in
their province were claiming about change and added that it
was unbecoming of such politicians to talk about making of
a new Pakistan.
He said the loot and plunder of former corrupt rulers
increased problems of the people as the poor nation was
looted through the plunder of national resources.
The chief minister said corruption, loot and nepotism
had become a story of the past in development projects. The
government had promoted transparency in development schemes
and the PML-N had rendered service for national prosperity.
“The services of the PML-N leadership are unforgettable
and targets of development have been achieved in
our government,” he added.
It was a historic achievement of the PML-N that it had
put the country on the road to development by getting rid
of the economic deficit, he said and added the pivot of the
strategy of the PML-N was welfare and prosperity of the masses,
the chief minister said
Those who called on the chief minister included MNAs
Chaudhry Khalid Javed Warraich, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti,
Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang.
