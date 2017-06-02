ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique Friday said an independent judiciary was imperative for
the country’s development.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said,
could not even think of having rift with any institution as the
party remained on the forefront during the movement for the
restoration of judiciary.
He said PML-N chief Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
himself led party workers march towards Islamabad for the
restoration of judiciary. Many PML-N workers were arrested at
that time, he said talking to a private news channel.
Saad reiterated that there was no rift between the government
and judiciary. Nehal Hashmi’s remarks were based on his personal
viewpoint and terming them a conspiracy against the judiciary
was not appropriate, he added.
He said the prime minister had summoned Nehal Hashmi and
directed him to resign from party membership and senatorship
before the Supreme Court took notice of the issue.
Replying to a question, he said despite reservations on
two members of the joint investigation team (JIT), the prime
minister’s sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz were appearing
before it.
PML-N remained on forefront in movement for judiciary’s restoration: Saad
ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad