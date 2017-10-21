PML-N ready to sign charter of economy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ready to sign Charter of Economy (CoE) with opposition as like Charter of Democracy (CoD).

Talking to PTV, he said the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was much better as compared to past due to the PML-N government economic prudent policies.

He said in 2013 when the PML-N came into power the GDP was 2.8 per cent but it was now more than 5 percent, and it was the result of PML-N government’s hectic efforts and policies.

Miftah Ismail said economic reforms were made due to increase of GDP. The measures had been taken to decrease current account deficit, he added.

He said tax collection was improved in the country due to that Rs 1900 billion were given to the provinces. After the passage of 18th amendment, education and health sectors were responsibilities of the provincial governments, he added.

Replying to a question, he said, during last four years of the PML-N government, 10,000 MW electricity added to the national grid. he added.

He said motorways network would be established through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and huge investment was coming to Pakistan. This project would create thousands of jobs opportunities, he added.

“We are trying to interlink all the cities of the country through road networks,” he said and added that Nawaz Sharif had focused on energy and motorways.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had trust on the capabilities of Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

He challenged Shaikh Rasheed to hold dialogue with him regarding Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) on any channel. Cheap terminal and pipeline were laid down for LNG, he added.

To another query, he said developed countries including United States of America (USA), Japan and other countries had taken loans which were not bad exercise.