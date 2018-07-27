PML (N) Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan wins NA-143 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim Leauge (N) candidate Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan won election from National Assembly constituency NA-143 Okara-III by securing 142,988 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Syed Gulzar Sibtain Shah candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) stood second by getting 89,177 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Javeed Iqbal candidate of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan getting 5162.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.22%.