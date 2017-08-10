PML-N rally receiving warm welcome on GT Road: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said

Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally led by

former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leadership was being accorded

warm welcom on the GT Road on its way from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

Talking to a private channel, the minister said the people loved

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and that was why they were receiving their

leader in large number at different spots on the Grand Trank (GT)

Road.

The PML-N workers and local leaders along with general public

started gathering along the road hours before the arrival of their

beloved leader and such enthusiast crowd would be witnessed on the

rest leg of his journey, he added.

The minister said the people’s participation in Nawaz’s rally

showed that he was a popular leader of the country, which would also

be proved with the PML-N’s victory in the next elections.

He said the speed of the rally had nothing to do with any

security threat.