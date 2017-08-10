PML-N rally receiving warm welcome on GT Road: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said
Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally led by
former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leadership was being accorded
warm welcom on the GT Road on its way from Rawalpindi to Lahore.
Talking to a private channel, the minister said the people loved
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and that was why they were receiving their
leader in large number at different spots on the Grand Trank (GT)
Road.
The PML-N workers and local leaders along with general public
started gathering along the road hours before the arrival of their
beloved leader and such enthusiast crowd would be witnessed on the
rest leg of his journey, he added.
The minister said the people’s participation in Nawaz’s rally
showed that he was a popular leader of the country, which would also
be proved with the PML-N’s victory in the next elections.
He said the speed of the rally had nothing to do with any
security threat.