PML-N put country on track of development: Aftab

ATTOCK, Jul 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said that leadership of PMLN served the people and put the country on the track of development but those against the development and prosperity of Pakistan were creating hurdles.

While talking to newsmen at his residence on Saturday Sheikh Aftab said the leadership and workers of PML-N were in high spirit and committed and waiting for the Supreme Court verdict to decide about future line of action.

He said, Prime Minister is having mandate of 200 million people and tendering resignation on the desire of a few is behind comprehension.

Sheikh Aftab said, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had launched mega projects and on the completion of these projects a revolution would take place.

“PMLN under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif was acting on its manifesto but some politicians have no interest in national development and prosperity as they are bent upon spreading anarchy in the country”, he added.