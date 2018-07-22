PML-N produces energy from hydel, wind, solar, coal resources, acquires land for Bhasha dam: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP):Senator Dr Musadik Malik has claimed that last Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government had produced over 10,000 mega watt energy from hydel, wind, solar and coal resources.

About 10,000 MW electricity had been added to national grid during five year period of last government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The PML-N government had acquired the land for construction of Bhasha dam so that the water reservoir could be utilized for generating electricity besides meeting demand of agriculture sector, he said.

We had transmitted 21,000MW electricity during a short period of time but there was a problem in transmission lines, which he said needed to improve for avoid tripping in the system.

The country had to face 18-hours loadshedding in 2013 but it was the PML-N government’s efforts of the leaders, who took initiatives and remove the power loadshedding from the country, he added.

To a question about construction of dams, he said potential was available in the Indus water to achieve the objectives.

Dr Musadik Malik said that construction of water reservoirs would be given top priority if the PML-N comes into power after this election.

He said that the PML-N last government had made progress in Neelum-Jhelum, Nandipur, Tarbella IV, Port Qasim coal project, Quaid-e-Azam solar and other projects besides adding 10,000 MW electricity to national grid. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor would be the game changer for the people of this country.

To another question he said there was need to bridge the gap between demand and supply besides improving the transmission lines for providing uninterrupted power to the country.