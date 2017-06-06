PML-N president constitutes probe committee against Nehal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP): President Pakistan Muslim
League-N, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has constituted
a five-member PML-N national ethics and disciplinary committee
to investigate against Nehal Hashmi.
Raja Zafarul Haq would be the convener of the committee
whereas other members of the committee are; barrister
Zafarullah, senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed and Dr
Asif Kirmani, a press release said.
The committee is tasked to submit its recommendations
before the president PML-N within five days.
