PML-N president constitutes probe committee against Nehal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP): President Pakistan Muslim

League-N, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has constituted

a five-member PML-N national ethics and disciplinary committee

to investigate against Nehal Hashmi.

Raja Zafarul Haq would be the convener of the committee

whereas other members of the committee are; barrister

Zafarullah, senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed and Dr

Asif Kirmani, a press release said.

The committee is tasked to submit its recommendations

before the president PML-N within five days.