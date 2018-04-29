PML-N presents balanced budget to mantain growth momentum: Aftab

ATTTOCK, Apr 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad Sunday said that PML-N Govt in the prevailing scenario has presented a tax free and balanced budget.

Talking to newmen here at his residence, Sheikh Aftab said , to bring maximum people into tax net , tax ratio has been decreased specially those whose monthly Income is upto Rs. 0.1 million.

He said , now family pension will be Rs 10 thousand while those pensioners in their seventies will get Rs 15 thousand on monthly basis.

Sheikh Aftab said , this is the sixth and historic budget of this govt which will be helpful for the coming Govt as well.

While talking about the performance of PML-N Govt, he said that when this Govt took over the reigns in 2013 , the country was facing terrorism , economy was near to collapse while there was worse law and order situation in Karachi but now with the best and country friendly policies of the Govt all this has been controlled and country is on the right track of development. He said that it’s ample proof was mega projects launched by this Govt which include Gawadar seaport and CPEC.

He after a month PMLN will go to the people court and on the basis of its performance will be victorious once again.

While talking about the development in his constituency the Minister said that record development has taken place which include establishment of Agriculture University, construction of roads and provision of gas facility to hundered of villages.