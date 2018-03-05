PML-N most popular political party in country: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has said that after Senate elections, the success of

a candidate backed by PML-N in by-election of Sargodha is the

manifest of public trust over party’s policies and a triumph

of politics based on the principles of public service, trust

and transparency.

In his statement issued here on Monday, the Chief Minister

congratulated the PML-N backed candidate Yasir Zafar Sandhu as

well as the party workers and said that after success in

Lodhran, by-election of Sargodha had reaffirmed people’s trust

over the PML-N leadership and their policies.

The conscious people have shown the mirror to the elements

doing the negative politics of falsehood and allegations.

The elements involved in the politics of agitation, chaos

and sit-ins have been defeated in Lodhran and Sargodha.

The results of the by-elections are writing on the wall for

such elements involved in the politics of chaos. By rejecting

such elements, people have given a clear cut message that

there is no room for politics of anarchy.

The Chief Minister said that public service is pivot of

the politics of PML-N and due to it; people have given it

precedence in every election. The people are desirous of

national development and prosperity and recent bye elections

have proved that the masses want a continuity of PML-N’s

policies. He said that PML-N is the most popular political

party in the country due to its positive style of politics.

The elements engaged in leveling baseless allegations will not

get anything except a sense of penitence. In the next

elections, people will reaffirm PML-N’s policies through

their votes, he added.

The Chief Minister said that loyalty to the PML-N runs in

the blood of the people and they have given mammoth acceptability

to this party due to its practical steps for public welfare.

He reiterated that well being of the masses and improving

their quality of life is the priority agenda of the PML-N

and added that projects aimed at giving a respectable social

status to the general public through improvement in quality

of life will be accelerated after getting an opportunity of

public service again. He said that defeat has become the fate

of those who have remained involved in sit-ins and politics

of agitation because change is ensured through practical

steps instead of hollow slogans.

The practical steps of the PML-N government are a guarantee

to national development and this is the real change at the

grassroots. Leveling baseless allegations and negative

politics is not public service because positive behavior

results in public service and national development. He said

that hearts of the people could be won by prioritizing the

public service. “My heart beats with the people and I have

always remained busy in serving the masses, he said.

The Chief Minister said that so-called claimants of change

had nothing to offer to the masses. Niazi Sahib had wasted

five years in sit-ins, lockdown and the politics of allegations.

Instead of serving the people in his province, Imran Niazi

tried to obstruct the journey of development in Punjab as well

and due to it, people will not forgive such elements who only

wasted the time of the people. He said that development work

in Punjab is an example of its own and we shall go in the

public court with full confidence in the next general elections.

If the voters have selected us in 2018, then the journey of

national development would be carried out with more vigor

and zeal, concluded the Chief Minister.