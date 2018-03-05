PML-N most popular political party in country: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif has said that after Senate elections, the success of
a candidate backed by PML-N in by-election of Sargodha is the
manifest of public trust over party’s policies and a triumph
of politics based on the principles of public service, trust
and transparency.
In his statement issued here on Monday, the Chief Minister
congratulated the PML-N backed candidate Yasir Zafar Sandhu as
well as the party workers and said that after success in
Lodhran, by-election of Sargodha had reaffirmed people’s trust
over the PML-N leadership and their policies.
The conscious people have shown the mirror to the elements
doing the negative politics of falsehood and allegations.
The elements involved in the politics of agitation, chaos
and sit-ins have been defeated in Lodhran and Sargodha.
The results of the by-elections are writing on the wall for
such elements involved in the politics of chaos. By rejecting
such elements, people have given a clear cut message that
there is no room for politics of anarchy.
The Chief Minister said that public service is pivot of
the politics of PML-N and due to it; people have given it
precedence in every election. The people are desirous of
national development and prosperity and recent bye elections
have proved that the masses want a continuity of PML-N’s
policies. He said that PML-N is the most popular political
party in the country due to its positive style of politics.
The elements engaged in leveling baseless allegations will not
get anything except a sense of penitence. In the next
elections, people will reaffirm PML-N’s policies through
their votes, he added.
The Chief Minister said that loyalty to the PML-N runs in
the blood of the people and they have given mammoth acceptability
to this party due to its practical steps for public welfare.
He reiterated that well being of the masses and improving
their quality of life is the priority agenda of the PML-N
and added that projects aimed at giving a respectable social
status to the general public through improvement in quality
of life will be accelerated after getting an opportunity of
public service again. He said that defeat has become the fate
of those who have remained involved in sit-ins and politics
of agitation because change is ensured through practical
steps instead of hollow slogans.
The practical steps of the PML-N government are a guarantee
to national development and this is the real change at the
grassroots. Leveling baseless allegations and negative
politics is not public service because positive behavior
results in public service and national development. He said
that hearts of the people could be won by prioritizing the
public service. “My heart beats with the people and I have
always remained busy in serving the masses, he said.
The Chief Minister said that so-called claimants of change
had nothing to offer to the masses. Niazi Sahib had wasted
five years in sit-ins, lockdown and the politics of allegations.
Instead of serving the people in his province, Imran Niazi
tried to obstruct the journey of development in Punjab as well
and due to it, people will not forgive such elements who only
wasted the time of the people. He said that development work
in Punjab is an example of its own and we shall go in the
public court with full confidence in the next general elections.
If the voters have selected us in 2018, then the journey of
national development would be carried out with more vigor
and zeal, concluded the Chief Minister.
