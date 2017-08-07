PML-N popular party in country: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON Lt

General (rtd) Abdul Qadir Baloch Monday said that the people

had given heavy mandate to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) in 2013 elections for running the affairs of the

government.

The PML-N was even today was the most popular party of

the country as it had deep masses among the masses, he said

talking to PTV.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief

Imran Khan and a section of media had launched negative

propaganda against PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said a high level commission should probe as to why

the democratic governments in the country had always been

destabilized.

To a question, Abdul Qadir Baloch said the PML-N would

file a review petition in apex court against its verdict in the

Panama Papers case.

To another question about Ayesha Gulalai, he said there

must be a committee to investigate the allegations of PTI MNA.

Replying to another query, the minister said Ayesha

Gulalai had a constitutional right to speak at the forum of

National Assembly.