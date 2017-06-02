PML-N played role for strengthening institutions: Talal

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Talal Chaudhry Friday said the PML-N had played a vital role in strengthening institutions, including the judiciary, in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leaders had led a long march for the restoration of the judiciary.

He said the PML-N had always showed respect for the institutions and did not compromise on their supremacy.

The MNA said,”We expect that the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court will conduct investigation in a fair manner.”

He said despite the reservations on some members of JIT, full cooperation was being extended to the team.

Talal Chaudhry said that the prime minister had presented himself and his family for investigations into the Panama Papers.