PML-N organized successful rally: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had organized a successful rally at GT road.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif had presented

his case in public court through four day rally from Islamabad to

Lahore.

The minister said people had warmly welcomed the rally of Nawaz Sharif

at every place.

He said no corruption charge was proved against Ex-Prime Minister.

Neither Nawaz Sharif had threatened to any institution nor used

derogatory language against them, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan Independence Day, he congratulated the nation

on 70th Independence Day and urged the nation to remain united and committed for the stability and prosperity of the country.