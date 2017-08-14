PML-N organized successful rally: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had organized a successful rally at GT road.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif had presented
his case in public court through four day rally from Islamabad to
Lahore.
The minister said people had warmly welcomed the rally of Nawaz Sharif
at every place.
He said no corruption charge was proved against Ex-Prime Minister.
Neither Nawaz Sharif had threatened to any institution nor used
derogatory language against them, he added.
Commenting on Pakistan Independence Day, he congratulated the nation
on 70th Independence Day and urged the nation to remain united and committed for the stability and prosperity of the country.
