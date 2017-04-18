PML-N not worried about Panama Papers verdict: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had presented himself for accountability despite having immunity.

The PML-N government was not worried about Panama Papers verdict as its hands were clean, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Prime Minister had made history by presenting himself for accountability even when his name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers.

Talal said Panama Papers were based on lies and nothing else, and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had not submitted any documented evidence in the court.

He said the opposition political parties were holding media trial of PML-N and such parties were defeated by PML-N in various elections and they would face defeat again in the general election 2018.

PML-N would win the next general election due to its performance and good governance, he added.