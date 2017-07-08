ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja
Muhammad Asif on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) would not accept the report of joint investigation team
(JIT) in the Panama Papers case if the Qatari prince’s letter was
not made part of investigation.
The JIT needed to get authenticated the letter of the
former Qatri prime minister and make it part of the evidence
before submitting its final report before the apex court,
Khawaja Asif, flanked by other federal ministers Ahsan
Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique, told a press
conference here.
PML-N not to accept JIT report sans authentication of Qatri prince’s evidence: Asif
ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja