PML-N not to accept JIT report sans authentication of Qatri prince’s evidence: Asif

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) would not accept the report of joint investigation team

(JIT) in the Panama Papers case if the Qatari prince’s letter was

not made part of investigation.

The JIT needed to get authenticated the letter of the

former Qatri prime minister and make it part of the evidence

before submitting its final report before the apex court,

Khawaja Asif, flanked by other federal ministers Ahsan

Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique, told a press

conference here.