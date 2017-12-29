PML-N not doing any NRO: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), was not doing any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Commenting on the PML-N leaders visit to Saudi Arabia in a private news channels program, he said there are two holy mosques and that the leaders including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made the tours in personal capacity to perform Umra.

Expressing concerns over the changing behavior of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said that the party had held believed in the democracy.

The people had observed the delaying tactics and changing attitude of PPP during the process of delimitation bill in the Senate, he said.

To a question regarding collaboration of PPP, Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), and Tahir ul Qadir, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had been facing such tactics in the past.

The policy of sit-in or protest demonstration adopted by political parties including PTI, could not affect the PML-N, he said.

To another question about Tahir ul Qadri, he said that everyone knows about the activity and special visits of PAT chief here.