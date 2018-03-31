PML-N did not believe in any NRO: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) did not believe in any ‘NRO’, (National Reconciliation Order), any secret deal, as it had an ‘NRO’ with the people of Pakistan to transform the country into an economic tiger.

Talking to the media persons after inaugurating an Executive Passport Office here at DHA, he said that the next general elections would prove that 200 million Pakistanis were not tenants but owners of the country.

To a question, Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan wanted to win election 2018 in connivance with the bookie.

He said that people were now mature politically as everyone, even farmers, tenants and labourers had become “Aristotle” due to the media. The people, he observed, were well-aware of the fact that which political party was progressive.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan often visited Peshawar and Lahore and he was well aware of difference of development in both the cities, asserting that in its next tenure, the PML-N government would also develop Karachi and Peshawar to that level.

He called for highlighting Pakistan’s achievements to the world instead of resorting to negative propaganda, adding that effective policies of the incumbent government had ensured speedy development and Pakistan had now become one of the top five fast developing economies.

The minister advised the opponents not to repeat political games of the past 70 years as it would tantamount to wrecking havoc on the future of Pakistani youth.

About accountability by NAB, he was of the view that such games had often been played just before the general elections due to which the elements who were afraid of democracy, were trying to impinge on the democratic process. “If such type of accountability will harm the credibility/popularity of a single political party, it will be called nothing but pre-poll rigging,” he opined.

To another question, he said that if the government and opposition developed a consensus on the caretaker setup, it would be the victory of democracy; otherwise, it would serve the motives of anti-democratic elements.

Regarding placement of Sharif family members on the ECL (Exit Control List), he argued that as per decision of the Supreme Court since August 2016, federal cabinet’s approval was mandatory for all such cases, but unfortunately, it had not been done in the past.

However, the Sharif family and all such cases pending since August 2016 had been forwarded to the cabinet for its recommendation.

About Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan, he said the government would provide him security as per the given laws, adding that General Sahib should muster courage to come back and face the court of law in Pakistan.

Earlier in his address at the inaugural ceremony, he said that NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) would provide Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to voters at their doorsteps.

He also congratulated the inhabitants of Lahore on successful establishment of another executive passport office, as 10 such offices had earlier been working in the Punjab capital.

He added that the incumbent government had firm commitment to ensure timely provision of facilities of international standard to masses.

Federal Interior Minister said that the government was setting up NADRA Executive Centres across the country and there was fast technological advancement in the country.