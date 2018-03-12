PML-N nominates Raja Zafar-ul-Haq for Senate Chairman, Usman Kakar for Deputy Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Pervaiz Rashid and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam have proposed Raja Zafar-ul-Haq as their candidate for Senate Chairman, while PML-N’s Mushahidullah has proposed Usman Kakar of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) as candidate for deputy chairman.

The Senate will meet at 4:00 pm today when secret balloting for its chairman and deputy chairman will be held.