PML-N MPs from KP meet Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):Members of the National Assembly of the Pakistan Muslim League hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians discussed with the prime minister the developmental projects and issues concerning their respective constituencies.

They also discussed the mainstreaming of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and steps being taken to bring the people of FATA at par with rest of the country.