PML (N) Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha wins NA-89 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-89 Sargohada –ii by securing 114, 245votes

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e insaf candidate Usama Ahmad Mela stood second by securing 113,422 votes. The third position was grabbed by PPPP candidate, Muhammad Aslam by securing 19,495 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.93%.