PML-N makes clean sweep in LB polls final phase

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has made clean sweep in the final phase of local bodies elections in Punjab as winning candidates for the slots of mayor, district chairmen and vice chairmen in almost all districts of the province belong to the PML-N.

It is pertinent to mention here that all mayors, deputy mayors, district chairmen and vice chairmen will take oath on December 31, as the final phase of local bodies polls process in the province will be completed with the declaration of results by the returning officers on Friday.

According to unofficial results, in the provincial capital, the ruling party-backed Col. (Retd) Mubashir Javaid has been elected unopposed as Lahore’s mayor after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected candidature of the opposition party PTI which failed to complete its panel.

PML-N candidate Naveed Ul Haq Arain won the slot of Multan mayor by

defeating PTI nominee Malik Adnan Dogar with a big margin. Naveed Ul Haq Arain secured 71 votes while PTI’s Adnan Dogar bagged 19 votes.

Malik Aslam Naveed of PML-N was elected as unopposed Mayor of

Sargodha, as his rival candidate Rizwan Gill from the same party had withdrawn his nomination papers.

PML-N candidate Shahid Hameed Chandia won the election of mayorship of Dera Ghazi Khan after getting 14 votes while his rival Imran Shah secured 13 votes.

Muhammad Razzaq Malik of PML-N was elected as Mayor Faisalabad by bagging 105 votes.

All the nine deputy mayors from Lahore – Bilal Chaudhry, Haji Allah

Rakha, Ijaz Hafeez, Mehr Mahmood, Mian Tariq, Mushtaq Mughal, Nazeer Swati, Rao Shahabuddin and Wasim Qadir had also been elected unopposed.