PML-N legally elected Nawaz Sharif as President with support across Pakistan:

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League(N) has elected Nawaz Sharif as its party President with support from leadership of all provinces and legislation in National Assembly and Senate.

Speaking at the meeting of Central General Council of Pakistan Muslim League(N), he said despite all the difficulties, with the legislative power of Senate and National Assembly, Nawaz Sharif became the President of PMLN.

The opposition parties opposed the change in election law but they forgot that a dictator who ruled the country for nine years had created this law, he added.

He said Pakistan Muslim League(N) legally appointed its

President.

The PMLN government faced lockdowns and sit ins in its four

years, he said adding the sit ins damaged the country’s economy.

Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif promised to end energy

shortages which were plaguing the country for 15 years and fulfilled his promises by setting up new energy projects.

“We ensured transparency in the power projects,” he added.

He said PMLN government initiated many development projects.

Rs 100 billion were allocated for Diamer Bhasha dam and work was started on Dasu dam, CPEC project and Peshawar to Karachi motorway.

He criticised delay of 18 years in Neelum Jhelum project and

said expensive rental power projects of the previous government resulted in loss of billions of rupees.

Shehbaz observed that only Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family were made target of accountability.

He said Imran Khan failed to produce electricity in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CM said Punjab government adopted an effective strategy to control disease of dengue.

While Imran Khan refused to come down from Nathia Gali when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was afflicted by dengue this year, he added He said billions of rupees were saved in the development projects completed in record time by the government.