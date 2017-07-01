PML-N leadership to emerge victorious in Panama Papers case: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
MNA Talal Chaudhry on Saturday hoped that his leadership would
emerge victorious in Panama Papers case.
Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N had always
respected the judiciary and believed in the supremacy of law and constitution.
He said despite reservations on some members of the Joint
Investigation Team (JIT), sharif family and the prime minister himself had appeared before it for the supremacy of law.
He said the national institutions were matured and independent and
working as per the constitution.
The MNA hoped that courts would provide justice to
sharif family in the Panama Papers case.
