PML-N leaders evolves strategy to face cases: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), has evolved strategy to face cases.

Nawaz Sharif had expressed boldness and returned to the

country for facing the cases, he said while talking to a private

news channel.

The supportes and friends of PML-N had given opinion to stay abroad but

Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan, he said.

“The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had expressed

reservation over the report of Joint Investigation Team, ” he

said.

To a question he said that all the national institutions

were working well and there was no problem between civil and

military relationship.