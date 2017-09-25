PML-N leaders evolves strategy to face cases: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
on Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), has evolved strategy to face cases.
Nawaz Sharif had expressed boldness and returned to the
country for facing the cases, he said while talking to a private
news channel.
The supportes and friends of PML-N had given opinion to stay abroad but
Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan, he said.
“The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had expressed
reservation over the report of Joint Investigation Team, ” he
said.
To a question he said that all the national institutions
were working well and there was no problem between civil and
military relationship.
