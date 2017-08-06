PML-N leaders discuss arrangements for Nawaz’s journey to Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

leaders held a meeting with former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif here Sunday and discussed arrangements for the latter’s

journey from Islamabad to Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Minister

for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Information

and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Interior Minister

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Senators Syed Asif Kirmani and Pervaiz

Rashid and Member of the National Assembly Daniyal Aziz and

others, news channels reported.

The participants of the meeting resolved that the former

prime minister would depart for Lahore in a dignified way on

Wednesday (August 9).

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will travel to Lahore via the Grand

Trunk Road.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also held a one-to-one meeting

with the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, local government representatives of Islamabad

met Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and assured him of their full support.

On the Occasion, Nawaz Sharif said he would continue

serving the people and the country.