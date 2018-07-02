PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz retires from NA-125

LAHORE, Jul 02 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday retired from NA-125 (Lahore) constituency.

Earlier, Tanvir Zia Butt advocate on behalf of Maryam Nawaz submitted a notice to the returning officer for the

retirement of her candidature under Section 72 of Election Act 2017, which was duly attested by Pakistan High Commission in London.

At this, Returning Officer Asif Bashir declared Maryam Nawaz as retired from the constituency, after accepting her

notice.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had filed nomination papers for NA-125, NA-127 and PP-173 but she failed to withdraw her nomination papers on time from NA-125 despite the decision of not contesting from the constituency.

Maryam is now contesting election from NA-127 and PP-173 (Lahore) with the party’s symbol ‘Lion’.